Mike Pence heading to Florida vacation island

Your Local Election

by: The Associated Press and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence stand on stage after a campaign rally at Gerald R. Ford International Airport, early Tuesday, Nov. 3, in Grand Rapids, Mich. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Washington County Election Results
Benton County Election Results
River Valley Election Results
Oklahoma Election Results
Washington County Election Results
Benton County Election Results
River Valley Election Results
Oklahoma Election Results

WASHINGTON (AP) — One week after Election Day, Vice President Mike Pence appears ready to take some time off.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, Pence is scheduled to travel to Sanibel, Florida, Tuesday through Saturday. Pence has vacationed on the island along Florida’s Gulf Coast several times previously.

Pence’s office didn’t immediately comment on the trip on Monday.

The trip comes as President Donald Trump has pledged to continue trying to contest the outcome of the election and as President-elect Joe Biden is ramping up his transition efforts.

Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are being briefed virtually on the coronavirus pandemic by a task force of experts their transition team announced Monday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Reaction to Kamala Harris Becoming First Female VP

News /

President-elect and Vice President-elect acceptance remarks

News /

NewsNation Special Report

News /

Biden, Trump supporters rally at Texas Capitol after election is called

News /
More Your Local Election

TOP STORIES

More News

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers