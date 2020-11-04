Washington County Election Results
More than 800 provisional ballots cast in Washington County

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Of the hundreds of provisional ballots cast in Washington County during the 2020 general election, several were people who said they had registered to vote, but election staff couldn’t find the proof.

Director of Elections Jennifer Price said, at last count, more than 800 people voted in the general election with a provisional ballot.

She said people voted this way if they showed up to the polls without an ID, had requested an absentee ballot but instead showed up to vote in person, or, they didn’t register to vote ahead of time (or they did, but election staff couldn’t find the records of their registration).

“We saw a large number of voters showing up who were, ‘I registered to vote at the DMV so I assumed I was registered to vote’ only to find out that we could not find any verification of their voter registration,” Price said.

Price said more people voted using a provisional ballot this year than she’s seen in any other election.

She tells us the clerk’s office is going through them and will decide which need further review and which will count.

