MIAMI, Fla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders plans to endorse Donald Trump for president.

Sanders confirmed the endorsement on Nov. 6.

“It’s not a question between right versus left anymore. It’s normal versus crazy, and President Biden and the left are doubling down on crazy. The time has come to return to the normal policies of the Trump era which created a safer, stronger, and more prosperous America, and that’s why I am proud to endorse Donal Trump for president,” Sanders said in a statement.

NBC News says Sanders will be at Trump’s rally near Miami. Trump will skip the Republican primary debate hosted on the same day as he did with the previous debates.

Trump welcomed Sanders’ endorsement. “We had great success in the White House and it’s an honor to have Sarah’s endorsement. I look forward to having her at the big rally in Hialeah this Wednesday,” Trump said in a statement.

Sanders will be endorsing Trump over former Gov. Asa Hutchinson who has been running a campaign that has been highly critical of Trump.