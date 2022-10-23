FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — With early voting starting Monday, one of the state’s most debated ballot measures is tightening in the polls.

Talk Business and Politics’ Roby Brock released the latest TB&P/Hendrix poll numbers during Capitol View on Sunday morning with 50.5% for the legalization of recreational marijuana and 43% against. Just one month ago, it was 58% to 29%.

“You’ve seen a very successful, emotionally appealed anti-marijuana campaign from folks that are opposed to this. They’ve played on some human emotions with everything from crime to health,” Brock said.

The other issues are also up in the air. Issue 1 would allow the legislature to call special sessions. It’s 44.5% for and 33.5% against.

Issue 2, the ballot initiative reform amendment is tied at 38.5%.

Issue 3,t he religious freedom amendment is 36% for and 39% against.

More than 20 percent of people polled on all three of these issues remain undecided. Brock says it is likely because voters are not as familiar with these amendments.

“I still think that there will be people walk into that polling booth on election day or if they go early vote, they’re still not going to know a lot about issues 1,2 and 3 and they may just read the ballot title right there and make their mind up one way or the other and generally what we see is when people don’t understand what’s on there, they typically vote no,” Brock said.

With votes still up for grabs, Brock says there is a good chance you will see plenty of ads during the home stretch.

“I think you’re going to see a real battle over the last couple of weeks here on the airwaves and obviously for public opinion,” Brock said.