Northwest Arkansas Special Election breakdown

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — As a number of special elections get underway in Northwest Arkansas, Your Local Election Headquarters has a breakdown of where elections are taking place and what’s on the ballot.

Washington County

Washington County voters will have the opportunity to vote on adding $50 fire dues to annual personal property tax bills in the Boston Mountain and Sunset fire districts.

While the dues are voluntary, property owners who choose not to pay the dues will be billed for any fire response from Boston Mountain or Sunset.

Those interested in casting their ballot can do so between 7:30 a.m. and &;30 p.m. July 13 the the Assembly of God church in Winslow or the Johnson Church of Christ.

Johnson

Johnson residents can vote on whether to approve a 1% sales tax to fund $7.3 million in bonds for roadwork across the city.

If the increase passes, it would temporarily raise the city’s sales tax from 2% to 3% until the bond debt is paid, which, according to the city’s website, is estimated to be around 2046.

Johnson residents will also have the option to approve a separate 1% sales tax on lodging and prepared food.

This additional tax will fund city park improvements.

Voters can cast their ballots at the same locations listed in the Washington County special election.

Cave Springs

A special election in Benton County will allow some voters will weigh in on a proposed annexation.

Only residents who live in Cave Springs and those who live within the proposed annexation area can vote on the measure. They can do so at the Lake View Baptist Church from 7:30 a. m. to 7:30 p.m.

If the annex passes, it would go into effect 30 days after the election is certified.