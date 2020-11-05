Washington County Election Results
NWA organizations host “Count the Vote” events

Your Local Election

Both groups say they want to make sure their voices are heard and prepare for whoever takes the seat

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As we await results of the presidential election, some people in Fayetteville have joined together to call for every vote to be counted. Regardless of the outcome, they want voters to remain peaceful.

At the Fayetteville Square, the Omini Center for Peace Justice and Ecology, Compassionate Fayetteville and Fayetteville Friends Quaker Meeting came together to put on the Count Every Vote event Wednesday.

Organizer Gladys Tiffany said they’ll be hosting a similar event Saturday at 4 p.m. at the Fayetteville Square.

Across from the Washington County Courthouse, a group called the Socialist Alternatives hosted an event called NWA Defend the Vote.

Both groups say they want to make sure their voices are heard through a fair election and prepare for whoever takes the seat.

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers