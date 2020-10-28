countdown
NYT map shows parts of Bentonville campaign donations 'lean left'

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Recent data suggest parts of Bentonville ‘leans left’ when it comes to President Donald Trump and Joe Biden campaign donations.

Using Federal Election Commission data, The New York Times has mapped out how much cash has been pumped into the Democratic and Republican presidential campaigns since April.

The Times found a contribution gap in the Bentonville area code — 72712.

COURTESY OF THE NEW YORK TIMES

More than a million dollars has been donated to Biden’s campaign, while only a hundred thousand has gone to President Donald Trump, according to The Times report.

The Times report also found in the 72712 area code, there were more than 600 donors for Biden, and a little more than 350 for President Trump.

COURTESY OF THE NEW YORK TIMES

KNWA/FOX 24 spoke with University of Arkansas Political Science Professor Andrew Dowdle, who said while this is interesting it’s not too surprising with that area having a high percentage of college graduates.

You end up having more activism and more contribution to more Democratic groups than Republican groups. That’s been something that we’ve been seeing.

ANDREW DOWDLE, UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS POLITICAL SCIENCE PROFESSOR

Professor Dowdle said these findings are more than likely swayed by the large contributions given by the Walton family.

While most of them are donating toward Republican candidates, Dowdle said there is still a significant number giving to Democrats.

KNWA/FOX 24 reached out to both the Republican and Democratic Party of Benton County.

The DPBC said:

As the fundamental tenets of the Republican platform have broken down and virtually disappeared, we are not surprised to see that people change their behavior to support their values.

We are grateful for the investment the Walton family makes in our community and look forward to their engagement as we continue to grow the Democratic Party of Benton County.

KELLEY BOYD, DEMOCRATIC PARTY OF BENTON COUNTY

The Republican Party of Benton County declined to comment on the findings.

