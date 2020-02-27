Oklahoma voters can head to polls for early voting

Your Local Election

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Registering to Vote

Voting Generic GFX_-6227903755576521790

Sample Ballots

Polling locations

Your Local Election HQ

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KNWA) – In less than a week, residents across the state will head to the polls for Super Tuesday.

If you want to beat the rush, early voting is already underway. Early voters can head to their county election board on either Thursday, Friday, or Saturday to cast their votes.

Voters in LeFlore, Sequoyah, Adair, and Delaware will only see the presidential primary ballot.

On Thursday and Friday, voters can head to their county election board and cast their ballot from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

On Saturday, you can vote from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss