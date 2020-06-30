Oklahoma voters heading to the polls for major primary races, here’s a breakdown

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahomans across the state head to the polls to vote in the statewide primary.

Registered voters will be tasked with voting in a series of races including one for a U.S. Senate seat, and several U.S. House seats.

In the primary election, registered Republicans will only be able to vote for Republican candidates at this time. Also, registered Democrats and Independents will only be able to vote for Democratic candidates.

The polls will open at 7 a.m. on June 30 across the state.

United States Senator (Democrat)

Abby Broyles was born and raised in Bethany, Oklahoma before she decided to attend college out-of-state. After graduating college, Broyles became a journalist and returned to Oklahoma to focus on investigative reports into politicians and the justice system. She soon decided to put herself through law school while also reporting at KFOR. In her bid for a U.S. Senate seat, Broyles says she wants to work to help close the gender pay gap, create affordable healthcare for Oklahomans with pre-existing conditions, fully fund our military bases, and update federal laws in terms of medical marijuana.

Sheila Bilyeu grew up in Freedom, Oklahoma before attending Oklahoma State University and Northern Arizona University. Bilyeu has spent decades campaigning for Democrats across the country and says she is ready to fight for justice in the U.S. Senate. Bilyeu says she believes in student-loan forgiveness and free tuition at public universities. She also says she wants to work to keep and increase Social Security and provide Medicare for all.

R.O. Joe Cassity, Jr.

R.O. Joe Cassity, Jr. is a retired college professor and reservist in the United States Army. He is now a lawyer in Ponca City. Cassity says he enthusiastically supports civil rights, women’s rights, and the American Union Labor Movement.

Elysabeth Britt was born and raised in Oklahoma and attended Putnam City North High School. After graduation, she enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. and served on active duty from 1997 to 1999. After the military, she attended college and spent nearly two decades in human resources. Britt says she wants to become a senator so she can advocate for competitive wages and hold corporations accountable, ensure student and home loans are fair and equitable, protect American copyrights, and invest in emerging science.

United States Senator (Republican)

Neil Mavis

Neil Mavis is a Wi-Fi architect from Tulsa who says he was inspired to run for the U.S. Senate after seeing reports of Congressmen selling stock shortly before the coronavirus pandemic shocked the market. As an underdog candidate, Mavis says he hopes that he can raise issues that might otherwise be ignored. Mavis says he also wants to expand gun rights, do away with warrantless searches, do away with civil asset forfeiture, and strengthen protections for property rights.

Sen. James Inhofe

Sen. Jim Inhofe has been in the United States Senate since 1994. He serves as chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee. He says he is committed to rebuilding the American military to address growing threats from our enemies. Inhofe says he believes that the country should build a wall at the southern border to stop illegal immigration from Mexico and he introduced the Asylum Abuse Reduction Act, which requires migrants to declare asylum at embassies in Mexico or Canada before they can enter the United States. Inhofe says he believes many areas like healthcare and education are better left to the state level rather than legislating it from a federal level.

John Tompkins

Dr. John Tompkins is an orthopedic surgeon from Oklahoma City but has had little time to campaign. As a Naval reservist, he was deployed to New York City in early April to help with the influx of COVID-19 patients.

JJ Stitt

JJ Stitt is a farmer and gun shop owner in Kingfisher who says he is the strongest Second Amendment candidate to ever come forward. He is a 17-year veteran of law enforcement and served on the Internet Crimes Against Children Federal Task Force. In addition to fighting to protect the Second Amendement, Stitt says he supports building a wall along the southern U.S. border, and is pro-life.

United States Representative – District 02 (Republican)

Joseph Silk, a conservative state senator, says he believes he can better serve Oklahomans in Washington, D.C. Silk says he wants to require the federal government to create a balanced budget without increasing taxes and fees on hard-working citizens. He agrees with building a wall at the southern border and securing any other entry points. Silk says he wants to abolish abortion, and says the Christian church has a duty to engage in and influence the government.

Markwayne Mullin was first elected to serve in Congress in 2012 and is currently serving his fourth term in office. He currently serves on the House Energy and Commerce Committee and sits on the Subcommittee on Environment and Climate Change, the Subcommittee on Health, and the Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations. Mullin says he continually fights for business owners across the country by pushing for reforms to tax codes, ending heavy-handed regulations and rein in spending. He says Americans should have affordable and quality healthcare and favors market-based and patient-centered reforms. Mullin says the government must start charting a course toward balancing the budget.

Rhonda Hopkins is a nursing assistant with the Cherokee Nation and says she felt the need to run for Congress because she believes lawmakers are turning a blind eye to Social Security. Hopkins says she wants to see Social Security turned into a trust fund which would allow Americans to become the owner of their own Social Security account. She says it would also allow recipients to leave Social Security to anyone when they die.

State Questions

State Question 802 would expand Medicaid across Oklahoma. Under the Affordable Care Act, the federal government is responsible for paying for 90% of the costs associated with expanding Medicaid and the state is responsible for the other 10%.

While critics argue that expanding Medicaid would cost the state more money, supporters say it would play a big role in providing healthcare to those in need and saving rural hospitals.

In addition to these races, officials say there are dozens of other local county and state races that will appear on the ballot.

Corporation Commissioner (Republican)

Harold Spradling, 86, ran for the Oklahoma Corporation Commission in the past. He says due to the coronavirus pandemic, he will not be going door-to-door to shake hands with voters. However, he says he encourages retirees to get involved in public service.

Todd Hiett is seeking re-election to the Oklahoma Corporation Commission and recently became the chairman of the commission in 2019. In the 1990s, Hiett was elected to serve in the Oklahoma House of Representatives. After several years, he was chosen as the first Republican Speaker of the House in more than 80 years.

To see the races for each county, visit the Oklahoma State Election Board’s website.