Ossoff claims a win, but race too early to call

MARIETTA, GA – DECEMBER 30: Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Jon Ossoff speaks at a Latino meet and greet and literature distribution rally on December 30, 2020 in Marietta, Georgia. In the lead-up to the January 5 runoff election, Georgia Senate nominee Jon Ossoff continues to focus on early voting efforts across metro Atlanta. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

U.S. Senate candidate Jon Ossoff is claiming victory in his race against Republican David Perdue, thanking Georgians for “electing me to serve you.”

The Associated Press has not declared a winner in the race between Ossoff and Perdue, which is too early to call.

Ossoff made the comments early Wednesday in a speech on social media. He said the campaign has been about health, jobs and justice for Georgians.

He added that he intends to serve all people in the state.

Georgia’s two Senate runoff elections will decide control of the U.S. Senate. In the other race, the Rev. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat, defeated incumbent Republican Kelly Loeffler.