Pocola School District bond up for vote

POCOLA, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Pocola School District is asking voters to approve a bond.

The bond would provide money for improvements across the district.

The first item on the table involves raising $600,000 for renovations to the football, softball and baseball fields, classrooms and basketball locker rooms. The second item will raise $500,000 for buses.

Superintendent Jason Brittain says both are needed.

Early voting starts November 5 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Election day is Tuesday, November 9.

