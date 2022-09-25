FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — With a little more than a month to go before election day, a new poll shows a unique trend in Arkansas.

This month, Talk Business and Politics and Hendrix College released their latest poll for the 2022 midterms. Republicans still seem to have a firm grip in the most high-profile cases. U.S. Senator John Boozman leads his democratic challenge Natalie James, 43.5% to 30.5%. Republican gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders leads democrat Chris Jones 51% to 40%.

Talk Business and Politics host and Capitol View Host Roby Brock says while that is not surprising, there are some noteworthy results from this latest poll.

“What we try to do in the polling is look at some broader issues. What are some things that are moving large swaths of voters,” Brock said.

Abortion laws is considered one of those issues across the nation. Arkansas enacted a law that bans all abortions except to save the life of the mother. This latest poll shows just over half of respondents want the state’s current abortion law to be changed. 50.5% said to change the law, 43% supported to current law and 6.5% was unsure. Of those who want to law changed, 92% said abortion access should be easier. 3% said it should be harder. 5% was unsure.

Whether it’s this issue or something else, Brock noticed a trend in his poll among independents.

“Over the last four or five election cycles, they’ve been voting 2 to 1 or 3 to 1 for republican candidates and in this poll, they’re voting about 50/50,” he said.

Among other polling questions, 62% said they view President Joe Biden unfavorably. 34% had a favorable opinion. That number is lower than former President Donald Trump. His poll was even with 48% favorable and 48% unfavorable. 44% also said that the allegations about Trump’s handling of classified documents was very serious. 8% said it was somewhat serious. 12% said “not too serious.” 29% said not serious at all.