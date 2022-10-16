FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The November election is on its way and steps are being taken to ensure everyone has the help they need.

The director of elections for Washington County Jennifer Price says translation services are not just limited to verbal help.

“We’ve translated the issues and certain documents into Spanish so that voters — if they don’t need that assistance of someone translating to them, but they would like to read it for themselves,” said Price.

A community organizer who volunteers at the polling sites Guadalupe Caballero, says translators at polling sites are very necessary.

“A lot of wording isn’t basic wording that we use every day. It’s very difficult wording, so we’re there to help them understand,” said Caballero.

Caballero says this year has been extremely difficult to obtain a large number of volunteers to show up at the polling sites.

“We’ve been fighting for the right to be able to help more than six people at the polls when it comes to translating,” said Caballero.

Caballero refers to the Arkansas Act 658 from 2009 which states no one “other than poll workers shall assist more than six voters.”

Despite the ruling, Caballero says she will be there to help as many people as she can, as well as many other volunteers like Price.