Pres. Trump, Biden campaign across the country in final push before Election Day

by: Sydney Kalich

Posted: / Updated:
(NewsNation Now) — President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are scheduled to hold multiple events across states on Sunday with less than two days left in the presidential race.

Trump is expected to hold five rallies in five states Sunday. The president will be in Michigan, Iowa, North Carolina, Georgia and Florida on Sunday alone. He is expected hold seven more rallies on Monday to close out the final full day of the campaign.

Biden is expected to campaign in Philadelphia on Sunday holding three events across the state. He is expected to stay in Pennsylvania through Election Day.

More than 92 million Americans have cast ballots in the U.S. presidential election continuing at a record pace, according to a tally on Sunday from the U.S. Elections Project at the University of Florida. This election is expected to have the highest participation rate in over a century.

NewsNation expects to livestream Trump’s event in Macomb County, Michigan at 10:00 a.m. (ET) and Biden’s event in Pennsylvania at 3 p.m. (ET).

NewsNation will have a recap of all the campaign events Sunday night at 8/7c. Use the WGN America channel finder to tune in.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

