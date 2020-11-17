Pulaski County Election Commission: ‘misplaced’ ballots were mislabeled

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Since the discovered ballots were already processed and do not need to be counted toward the final results, Pulaski County Election Commissioners were finally able to finish up their tabulation and move to certify the election.

All but one race has been certified in a unanimous decision by commissioners, with the very close House District 38 race ending with incumbent Rep. Carlton Wing beating Democratic opponent Mathew Stallings by only a handful of votes, 16 points total as of Monday morning.

But House District 32 will not be certified as of right now, as Rep. Jim Sorvillo (R) filed a lawsuit mere minutes before Monday’s meeting asking the commission to avoid certifying his race.

Saturday morning, it was revealed that with the addition of absentee and provisional ballots, Sorvillo’s opponent Democrat Ashley Hudson took the lead by 25 points, flipping the district.

Commissioners will have until the Wednesday deadline to decide how to handle that very close race. Final results will be posted on the Pulaski County Election Commission website Tuesday morning.

UPDATE:

Officials are now saying the box was mislabeled.

The ballots were all already on the provisional ballot spreadsheet, and they were in the wrong box.

Commissioners are now looking forward to certify the election.

ORIGINAL STORY:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A release from the Pulaski County Director of Elections Monday afternoon indicated that the county is still seeing issues with the count from the November general election nearly two weeks ago.

According to reports from the Arkansas Times confirmed by KARK 4 News, a box of ballots was discovered Monday afternoon.

County election commissioner Josh Price said the box could hold anywhere from 400 to 500 ballots.

The commission is discussing the matter Monday evening in order to decide how to move forward.

In addition to that box, election commissioner Kristi Stahr told KARK 4 News that around a dozen absentee ballots set aside to be reviewed were found Friday but not sent to the clerk’s office until Monday.

This is a developing story. Look for updates online and on KARK 4 News at 10.