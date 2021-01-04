Raffensperger responds after release of Trump call

GEORGIA (AP) — Georgia’s top election official is responding after the release of a phone call where President Donald Trump can be heard pressuring him to “find” enough votes to overturn Joe Biden’s win in the state.

The call with Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger was the latest step in an unprecedented effort by a sitting president to pressure a state official to reverse the outcome of a free and fair election that he lost.

Raffensperger on Monday told The Associated Press he believed the President was “looking any advantage he could get.”

During the call, Trump repeatedly cited disproven claims of fraud and raised the prospect of criminal offenses if officials did not change the vote count.

“When he made his initial case, I said, Mr. President, the challenge that you have is wrong data, you just have bad data and that’s what we tried to help him understand,” Raffensperger said.

The phone call with Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Saturday was the latest step in an unprecedented effort by a sitting president to press a state official to reverse the outcome of a free and fair election that he lost.

The Republican president, who has refused to accept his loss to Democratic President-elect Biden, repeatedly argued that Raffensperger could change the certified results.

“What we’re really saying here in Georgia is that we’re going to have fair and honest elections. Truth matters, facts matters, it’s as simple as that. We need to follow the constitution, we will follow the constitution,” Raffensperger said.

When asked by an AP reporter who released the call, Raffensperger wouldn’t get specific.

“Our office did record the call along with the White House, I believe. So, one of them released the message,” he said.

Georgia counted its voted three times before certifying Biden’s win by an 11,779 margin.