LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Issue 4, the issue to legalize recreational marijuana in Arkansas, has failed according to The Associated Press.

Jerry Cox, Executive Director of the Family Council Action Committee, released the following statement.

This is a stunning victory for Arkansas. Supporters of Issue 4 spent more than $13 million placing it on the ballot and trying to persuade voters to support it. Arkansans knew better than to go along with that. This was a true ‘David and Goliath’ fight and David won.” The campaign against Issue 4 had only a fraction of the money that the marijuana industry had, but it was defeated by a broad coalition of churches, business groups, elected officials, and citizens who knew that Issue 4 would be bad for Arkansas. Jerry Cox

Cox said he hopes tonight’s vote sends a powerful message to the corporations that want to legalize marijuana in Arkansas.