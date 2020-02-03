Registration to vote deadline extended in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — If you do not register to vote by tonight, you will not be able to vote in the March primaries or any other races that will be voted on locally.

But if you haven’t yet, no worries! In Benton County, the Administrative Office is extending its normal hours and staying open ‪until 7:30‬ tonight.

All you need to register to vote in person is a valid ID or the last four digits of your social.

Benton County Clerk Betsy Harrell says they are staying open late to do everything they can to help people who may have waited until the last minute or didn’t know about the deadline to register.

Harrell says another reason for the extension is because people may not realize the other local ballot measures, like school board races and sales tax questions, that will be decided on March 3.

She says if you fail to register by tonight, not only will you not be able to vote in the primaries, but you also won’t be able to vote on what’s going on here locally.

“It’s important always to vote, it’s important to register, it’s important to take part in the stuff that’s going on in your community,” Harrell says.

To register to vote you need to be a U.S. citizen and live in Arkansas. You must also be 18-years-of age or older, on or before election day.

You can also mail in your application as long as it’s postmarked by February 3.

Once you’re registered you should receive a card in about two weeks. Early voting will begin ‪on February 1‬8th in some locations.

Primary voting is Tuesday, March 3.