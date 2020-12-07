Report: Trump to skip Biden’s inauguration, hold opposing rally

Your Local Election

by: Billy Gates

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (KXAN) — President Donald Trump may attend an opposing rally during President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, according to a new report from the website Axios.

Alayna Treene of Axios says the President is considering going to Florida, using Marine One and Air Force One, for a political rally at an airport hangar.

NBC News reported Dec. 1 that President Trump was considering not attending Biden’s inauguration and could instead choose to announce a 2024 run for president, pitting him in a rematch against President Biden.

In the Axios report, White House officials said no definitive plans have been made.

“Anonymous sources who claim to know what the President is or is not considering have no idea,” White House spokesperson Judd Deere said. “When President Trump has an announcement about his plans for Jan. 20 he will let you know.”

The Electoral College meets Dec. 14 to cast their votes for president. Joe Biden won the election with 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232. Inauguration Day is Jan. 20.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Report: Trump could skip Biden's inauguration, hold opposing rally

News /

Arkansas U.S. Representatives vote against bill to decriminalize marijuana at federal level

News /

Wisconsin counties finish recount, confirms Biden’s win over Trump

News /

LINCOLN CITY COUNCIL: A newcomer's plan to better the town

News /

President-elect Biden delivers Thanksgiving address

News /

President-elect Biden delivers Thanksgiving address

News /
More Your Local Election

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers