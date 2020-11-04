Washington County Election Results
Republican Lindsey Graham wins reelection to U.S. Senate from South Carolina

FILE – In this Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, file photo, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., appears before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, to examine the FBI “Crossfire Hurricane” investigation. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Graham, once a biting critic of President Donald Trump, the three-term South Carolina Republican on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, opens the confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett, just three weeks before Election Day. (Stefani Reynolds/Pool Photo via AP, File)

Republican Lindsey Graham of South Carolina has secured a fourth term in the Senate, defeating Democrat Jamie Harrison.

Some polling in the campaign’s closing weeks showed a head-to-head race, and Harrison’s massive fundraising broke records. But Graham mustered support across South Carolina, where all statewide offices are held by Republicans and support for President Donald Trump remains strong.

Harrison portrayed Graham as too willing to acquiesce to Trump. Graham maintained that he felt it in his constituents’ best interests that he align with the president, who has remained popular in South Carolina.

If Harrison had won, South Carolina would have been the first state in U.S. history to be simultaneously represented by two Black senators.

