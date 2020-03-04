Republican Party watches primary results in Rogers

ROGERS, Ark. — The Republican Party hosted a watch party tonight at Foghorn’s in Rogers.

The mood here has been positive the whole night with a packed house.

The Republican Party of Benton County is here and is joined with the Benton County Republican women.

It’s a big night as Donald Trump won the Republican presidential primary in Arkansas, but that comes as no surprise.

Scott Brownell, the Chairman of the Republican Party of Benton County, says they are excited to be here and haven’t seen anything that surprising.

He says he wouldn’t be shocked if Joe Biden is the ultimate winner for the ticket. He says tonight’s results will be very telling and he’s just glad for the turnout.

“We’re just enjoying it tonight and we look forward to a notorious November for the Republican Party all up and down the line from our national level right down to local Justice of the Peace,” Brownell says.