ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – December 6 is Election Day for several runoffs in Northwest Arkansas.

Voters in Rogers will be deciding who’ll represent them on the city council. Rogers Mayor, Greg Hines, said there are fewer voters in runoff elections, so your vote holds even more weight.

Mayor Hines expects 1,400 to 1,600 runoff voters to come in throughout the voting period.

Rogers voters are choosing between Ward Three City Council candidates, Rachel Crawford and Councilman Clay Kendall. Mayor Hines said to vote because it shows respect for those who put their names on the ballot, which he admits, isn’t always easy.

I’ve done this majority of my adult life, and it’s not easy to put your name on the ballot. It’s not always brought with thanks and praise either, even when decisions are good. So, it’s an obligation of our electorate to go and participate in the process to show respect for those who put themselves forward to serve. I think it’s important work, it’s necessary work, and it’s work that while it doesn’t get the spotlight very often, if good people weren’t willing to do it, you’d notice it really quick. Rogers Mayor, Greg Hines

City council members make laws and oversee city financial issues, and Mayor Hines wants you to participate in the political process because he said every vote decides the future of your local government and impacts your everyday life.

“The decisions that are made locally by your local government can change your life tomorrow. Whereas whether they do anything good, bad, or indifferent in Little Rock, or in Washington, we may or may not see the effects of that for months or years to come,” said Mayor Hines.

You can still vote in the runoff elections, even if you didn’t in the General Elections in November. Just remember to bring a photo ID, such as an Arkansas driver’s license or passport.

In Rogers, you can vote at the Southside Church of Christ or at Sunnyside Baptist Church from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., when polls close.