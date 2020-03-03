School millage passes no matter how people vote

The millage will pass either way because the Constitution requires there to be a vote.

ARKANSAS (KNWA) — In this year’s annual primary election you will be voting on a tax will still pass even if everyone votes against it.

According to Benton County Election Coordinator, Kim Dennison, a millage is a tax you pay on your personal property taxes and a portion of it goes to the schools.

The school can then use it for things like construction, additional teachers, or special programs.

In the March 3 Primary, all voters in Northwest Arkansas except Bentonville and voters in the River Valley will see a millage on their ballot. As long as the school district isn’t asking for an increase then the annual millage will always pass as long as it is voted on, according to Dennison.

“The millage will pass either way because the Constitution requires there to be a vote,” Dennison said.

Every school district in the State has a different millage.

Bentonville School voted on its millage in February.