RIVER VALLEY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Sebastian county election officials are doing their routine machine test, called “logic and accuracy testing.”

The test consists of running ballots through the machines to ensure the correct results come out.

The public event helps voters and candidates see that everything is working for the upcoming election on May 24.

“We want to make sure that the votes is correct,” said Meghan Hassler, Sebastian County Election Coordinator. “We want to be accurate. Every vote counts.”

