Sebastian County sees lower voter turnout

The election commission is tallying up voters in Sebastian County and realizing this election is different than others.

Officials say turnout was low this year with only about 20,000 people casting ballots.

Vice Chairman Luis Andrade said he expected more people to come out on Tuesday, especially with the presidential primary.

The state representative seats for District 21 and District 74 are up for grabs in the county, both with long-standing incumbents, but Andrade said it wasn’t enough to get people to the polls.

“I think it was because we had mostly judicial races going on and not so much state-level elections happening right now,” he said.

Andrade says final results of the races won’t be available until around 10 p.m. on Tuesday.