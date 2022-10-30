SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Early voting began in Arkansas last Monday and will continue through Monday, November 7, 2022.  Election Day is Tuesday, November 8, 2022.  

Early voting hours are Monday through Friday, 8:00 am to 6:00 pm. Saturday, 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.  

Voting hours for Monday, November 7th is 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.  

When going to the polls, be prepared to show approved photo identification.

Early Voting Locations

Sebastian County Courthouse-Room G8      Creekmore Community Center
Greenwood Sebastian County FairgroundsRye Hill Baptist Church
Martin Luther King ParkBen Geren Tornado Shelter

Election Day Vote Centers

Vote centers listed below will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Election Day.

Sample Ballots

If Sebastian County residents want know how their sample ballot looks like, they can find a list of sample ballots here.

Residents need to know their precinct number. This could be found using your voter registration ID.

  • The first digit is your Justice of the Peace District number
  • The letter(s) that follow represent the town or area:  B = Barling, BZ = Bonanza, etc
  • Those that have .01, .02, etc. have splits within the district either due to school zone or ward