SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Early voting began in Arkansas last Monday and will continue through Monday, November 7, 2022. Election Day is Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

Early voting hours are Monday through Friday, 8:00 am to 6:00 pm. Saturday, 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.

Voting hours for Monday, November 7th is 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.

When going to the polls, be prepared to show approved photo identification.

Early Voting Locations

Election Day Vote Centers

Vote centers listed below will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Election Day.

Sample Ballots

If Sebastian County residents want know how their sample ballot looks like, they can find a list of sample ballots here.

Residents need to know their precinct number. This could be found using your voter registration ID.