SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Early voting began in Arkansas last Monday and will continue through Monday, November 7, 2022. Election Day is Tuesday, November 8, 2022.
Early voting hours are Monday through Friday, 8:00 am to 6:00 pm. Saturday, 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.
Voting hours for Monday, November 7th is 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.
When going to the polls, be prepared to show approved photo identification.
Early Voting Locations
|Sebastian County Courthouse-Room G8
|Creekmore Community Center
|Greenwood Sebastian County Fairgrounds
|Rye Hill Baptist Church
|Martin Luther King Park
|Ben Geren Tornado Shelter
Election Day Vote Centers
Vote centers listed below will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Election Day.
Sample Ballots
If Sebastian County residents want know how their sample ballot looks like, they can find a list of sample ballots here.
Residents need to know their precinct number. This could be found using your voter registration ID.
- The first digit is your Justice of the Peace District number
- The letter(s) that follow represent the town or area: B = Barling, BZ = Bonanza, etc
- Those that have .01, .02, etc. have splits within the district either due to school zone or ward