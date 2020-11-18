Sen. Chuck Grassley, 87, tests positive for coronavirus

Your Local Election

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 23: Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) walks to a Republican caucus luncheon in the Hart Senate Office Building on October 23, 2020 in Washington, DC. It has been reported that Senator Grassley and Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) will interview Tony Bobulinski, a former business associate of former Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden, later today. (Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)

Washington County Election Results
Benton County Election Results
River Valley Election Results
Oklahoma Election Results
Washington County Election Results
Benton County Election Results
River Valley Election Results
Oklahoma Election Results

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley announced Tuesday afternoon that he has tested positive for coronavirus, hours after releasing a statement saying that he had been exposed to the virus.

Grassley, who is 87 years old and the longest-serving Republican senator, did not say how he was exposed.

“I’ll b following my doctors’ orders/CDC guidelines & continue to quarantine,” the GOP senator tweeted. “I’m feeling good + will keep up on my work for the ppl of Iowa from home. I appreciate everyone’s well wishes + prayers &look fwd to resuming my normal schedule soon.”

The Iowa Republican is the president pro tempore of the Senate, meaning he presides over the Senate in the absence of Vice President Mike Pence and is third in the line of presidential succession, behind Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The president pro tempore is the senator in the majority party who has served the longest.

By missing votes this week, Grassley will break a 27-year streak of not missing a single Senate vote. According to his office, the last time he missed a vote was in 1993, when he was in Iowa assisting with relief efforts after severe flooding.

Grassley was first elected to the U.S. House in 1974 and then to the Senate in 1980. He is the chairman of the Senate Finance Committee and is expected to become the top Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee when a new Senate session begins in January.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mislabeled ballot box found

News /

Senators question Facebook, Twitter CEOs on election measures

News /

Biden turns focus to US economy; Trump vows more challenges to election outcome

News /

President-elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris talk U.S. economic recovery

News /

Governor Hutchinson shares thoughts on recent election

News /

"Stop the Steal" protest; political science expert addresses claims

News /
More Your Local Election

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers