FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Former Razorback turned Senate candidate Jake Bequette announced in a press release grassroots leaders from across the state who will serve as regional campaign co-chairs in their respective communities.

“I’m proud to have the support of business, community, and political leaders from across Arkansas who recognize that we need conservative fighters in Washington now more than ever,” said Bequette. “As we enter 2022, my campaign is going to be fueled by our grassroots supporters, and it’s an honor to have leaders in every corner of the state who are going to help push us to victory.”

The following is the list of leaders who will serve as Bequette’s co-chairs from each congressional district:

First Congressional District

William Anderson – DeValls Bluff, AR

Justin Petrus – Stuttgart, AR

Chad Register – Paragould, AR

Kelly Scobey – Rector, AR

Adam Staples – Walnut Ridge, AR

Second Congressional District

James W. Carr – Searcy, AR

Porter Briggs – Little Rock, AR

Katherine McClerkin – Little Rock, AR

Dr. David Naylor Jr. – Conway, AR

Dennis Porter – Conway, AR

Third Congressional District

Scarlett Basore – Bella Vista, AR

Adam Blalock – Fort Smith, AR

Matthew Cooper – Fayetteville, AR

Tommy Coughlin – Centerton, AR

Grant Garrett – Gravette, AR

Fourth Congressional District

Terry DeWitt – Arkadelphia, AR

Senator Trent Garner – El Dorado, AR

John Moore – El Dorado, AR

Peter Guresky – Hot Springs, AR

Dr. Mark Wren – Texarkana, AR

Jake enlisted in the Army, finished first in his class of 169 in Officer Candidate School, graduated from Army Ranger School, and deployed to Iraq with the 101st Airborne Division. Jake’s a leader. He’s a fearless, brilliant conservative who’ll serve America and Arkansas. As a veteran, I’m an avid supporter because I know Jake loves our country and will uphold its values. Porter Briggs, a regional co-chair from Little Rock

Terry DeWitt, a regional co-chair from Arkadelphia also commented on the former Razorback, saying he is a “conservative outsider and Army veteran who’s running because he recognizes that Washington is broken. He is exactly the type of conservative warrior that we need representing us in the United States Senate because he’ll never back down from fighting for the people of Arkansas.”

Bequette is running against incumbent John Boozman and the election for U.S. Senate will be held on Nov. 8.