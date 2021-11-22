Senator Jim Hendren not seeking re-election for District 2 in 2022

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Senator Jim Hendren announced in a statement Monday, Nov. 22, that he will not be running for re-election next year in the State Senate 2nd district.

The announcement comes after Hendren left the GOP and became an Independent this year.

Hendren recently started the nonprofit organization “Common Ground Arkansas” that focuses on finding “common sense leadership” in Arkansas. “leadership that puts partisanship aside and works on solving problems, according to his statement.

He cites working on this nonprofit as a reason he is not seeking re-election, as it has left him with less time to focus on his district in Washington and Benton counties, he said.

“I’m looking forward to spending more time working on my growing business and enjoying my grandkids. Of course, that drive to serve isn’t gone. I believe Common Ground has real solutions for Arkansas, and I’m dedicated to helping us build a more unified future together,” Hendren said.

Hendren thanked the people of Benton and Washington counties in his statement, as well as members of his family.

“I am honored to have had the trust of this district for 16 years, and I’m proud of the accomplishments that we’ve made together. I believe in Arkansas. And I’m looking forward to our next chapter. I’m not done yet.”

Hendren has served in the Arkansas Senate since 2012.