Springdale School District looks to extend millage in election

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A school district in Washington County is looking to refinance its debt and extend its millage in tomorrow’s election.

These measures would allow the Springdale School District to fund new classroom and facility construction at two junior high schools and a high school.

The total estimated cost of these projects is around $125 million.

Trent Jones, communication director with the Springdale Public Schools said “What’s really awesome is we’re gonna be able to build almost a completely brand new school at Southwest Junior High, Central Junior High. We’ll be able to modernize some facilities at Springdale High School. We’re talking impacting thousands of kids and generations.”

The school district says that with historically low interest rates, its intention is to refinance and extend its current debt in order to borrow more money.

This will allow access to around $37 million in state funding to help pay for renovations to the three campuses.

There will be no tax increase associated with this measure.

