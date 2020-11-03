Springdale school students take a deeper look at elections

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — This year’s election is being used as an educational opportunity in schools across NWA. Some Springdale students tell us this learning opportunity is encouraging them to participate in the political process.

Several students at the Don Tyson School of Innovation will be voting for the first time while others will be working the polls.

“It’s a right, a responsibility to learn about the politicians to make the correct choice in my standard,” said Evan McCroddan, a high school senior.

The first-time voter said what he’s learned in his AP government class has helped him at the polls.

“It’s made me think a lot harder than what I thought… and I shouldn’t only think about what the person stands and current beliefs for but also what their past actions say.”

“Teaching this classroom is great because I know when they are leaving my classroom I’m giving them the tools they need to make good decisions and to think critically,” said Allison Dolan, the AP government teacher.

She said her class is learning about political participation and she’s using the current elections as a resource.

“We look at the history of political parties and how they are really not the same as when they originally started, campaign finance and more,” said Dolan.

Vivian Schaffer is eager to vote but she’s not yet old enough. So, she’s getting involved on election day but as a volunteer.

“What I’ve learned is that is important to vote off policies and not necessarily political parties or who they are associated with,” said Schaffer.

The opportunity to educate students on their civic responsibility won’t end election night.

“It may be that our elections may not be over or not quite decided by November 4th. So, we may be spending more time going into what happens when the elections aren’t decided and the supreme court is stepping in.

Dolan said students will keep their eyes on the results as they come in.