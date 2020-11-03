countdown
Days
Hrs
Min
Sec
Election Day is here!

Springdale school students take a deeper look at elections

Your Local Election

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Ballot Issue Voter Guide
Sample Ballots
Polling Locations
Your Local Election HQ
Ballot Issue Voter Guide
Sample Ballots
Polling Locations
Your Location Election HQ

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — This year’s election is being used as an educational opportunity in schools across NWA. Some Springdale students tell us this learning opportunity is encouraging them to participate in the political process.

Several students at the Don Tyson School of Innovation will be voting for the first time while others will be working the polls.

“It’s a right, a responsibility to learn about the politicians to make the correct choice in my standard,” said  Evan McCroddan, a high school senior.

The first-time voter said what he’s learned in his AP government class has helped him at the polls.

“It’s made me think a lot harder than what I thought… and I shouldn’t only think about what the person stands and current beliefs for but also what their past actions say.”

“Teaching this classroom is great because I know when they are leaving my classroom I’m giving them the tools they need to make good decisions and to think critically,” said Allison Dolan, the AP government teacher.

She said her class is learning about political participation and she’s using the current elections as a resource.

“We look at the history of political parties and how they are really not the same as when they originally started, campaign finance and more,” said Dolan.

Vivian Schaffer is eager to vote but she’s not yet old enough. So, she’s getting involved on election day but as a volunteer.

“What I’ve learned is that is important to vote off policies and not necessarily political parties or who they are associated with,” said Schaffer.

The opportunity to educate students on their civic responsibility won’t end election night. 

“It may be that our elections may not be over or not quite decided by November 4th. So, we may be spending more time going into what happens when the elections aren’t decided and the supreme court is stepping in.

Dolan said students will keep their eyes on the results as they come in. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

House candidates discuss their views on COVID-19 stimulus and healthcare

News /

Fayetteville police talk Election Day safety

News /

Springdale school students take a deeper look at elections

News /

Didn't get your absentee ballot turned in by deadline, vote in person using provisional ballot

News /

Little Rock FBI prepared for Election Day

News /
More Your Local Election

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers