FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — State Rep. Robin Lundstrum is heading back to the Arkansas House after defeating Democrat challenger Monique Jones for the District 18 seat which covers parts of Washington County.

KNWA/FOX24 spoke with both Lundstrum and Jones about the election results.

“Anybody that puts their name on the ballot is always going to be anxious. You ask for their vote, and you hope that they get it, and you hope you get that vote,” Lundstrum said.

“I’m still going to be an advocate in my community. I’m still going to run the same food pantry, and I’m still going to charge my state representative for attacking the issues for our communities as well,” Jones said.

Lundstrum has served four terms in the Arkansas House of Representatives.