State Senate District 7 gets democratic candidate in special election

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas State Senate District 7 race just added a new democratic candidate — Lisa Parks of Tontitown.

Parks, a child welfare attorney and longtime community activist, made the announcement on Monday, Nov. 15.

“I’m excited to continue my lifelong career in public service by running for state senate in this special

election. The communities of District 7 are so special and they deserve an advocate who will put our

children and grandchildren over all other interests,” Parks said in her press release.

Parks has worked as a public defender for 17 years in Benton and Washington counties. She received her law degree from the University of Arkansas after earning a business degree at the University of Arkansas at Monticello, her hometown.

She also believes the voters of District 7 need someone to advocate for them in Little Rock, “someone who will speak truth to power and fight for affordable housing and healthcare, childcare that isn’t out of reach, and public investments in our future.”

Parks will be facing a few republican candidates in the race to fill the seat previously led by Lance Eads, including Steve Unger, a former Navy captain, Colby Fulfer, the current chief of staff to the mayor of Springdale, and most notably, Jim Bob Duggar, former star of “19 Kids and Counting” and father of Josh Duggar.





From left: Steve Unger, Colby Fulfer, Jim Bob Duggar

The District 7 Senate currently consists of most of Springdale, Elkins, Goshen, portions of Fayetteville and Tontitown, as well as rural parts of eastern Washington County.

The Democratic Primary is on Dec. 18 and the special general election will be Feb. 8.