SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Republican Colby Fulfer and Democrat Lisa Parks face-off in a special election to fill the State Senate District 7 position.

Former State Senator Lance Eads resigned in October 2021 to take a lobbying role. Eads joined Capitol Consulting Firm (CCF) as a senior consultant

Democrat Linda Parks defeated Derek Van Voast in the primary on December 14 and Republican Colby Fulfer defeated Steve Unger in a run-off election on January 11.

Parks is a child welfare attorney and former public defender. She says she’s running to make sure community members get their voices heard.

Fulfer is the Chief of Staff for Springdale Mayor Doug Sprouse. He said his small business experience combined with local government experience will help him serve the district.

Polls are open until 7 p.m. We will update the story when the results come in.