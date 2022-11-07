BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — November 7 is the last day to cast your ballot before the Election Day rush.

Melody Kwok with Benton County said the busiest times are around noon and the last hour the polls are open. Early polling locations close at 5 p.m. on Monday, November 7, which is an hour earlier than the previous days.

Kwok said voter turnout has been typical for a midterm year, with about 50% of people coming out to vote. She said to expect longer lines on November 8 for Election Day.

“We do typically see larger lines on Election Day. So, if you’re trying to get in and out quickly, we advise people to come in and vote early,” said Kwok.

As of Saturday, November 5, around 49,000 people have cast their ballot in Benton County.

If you’re planning to head to the polls, make sure you have a photo ID, like an Arkansas driver’s license, passport or military ID. Kwok also recommends you read over the ballot issues before heading to the polls since they are lengthy.

Polls will open at 7:30 a.m. on Election Day and close at 7:30 p.m.