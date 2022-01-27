FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Attorney Stephen Coger announced Thursday, Jan. 27 his candidacy for prosecuting attorney in Arkansas’ 4th Judicial District, making it the first contested election for the position since 1990.

Coger announced his bid for the Washington and Madison counties district at the Washington County Detention Center, highlighting jail overcrowding and the need for “fresh and responsive leadership” in the prosecutor’s office.

Washington County puts more people in jail than any other county in the state. Under my leadership, we will focus our limited resources on violent crime and protecting our communities and our families by prosecuting offenders who actually pose a threat. We will de-prioritize mere possession of marijuana, will treat kids like kids by not charging them as adults, and eliminate the hidden tax of cash bail. Stephen Coger

Coger will challenge incumbent Matt Durrent for the position, whose tenure, according to a press release, is “marked by failure to properly file case information regarding a capital murder in Walker Park, leading a suspect to walk away free.”

“Most people don’t find out who their elected prosecutor is until the worst days of their life, but that’s not me. You deserve to know what your prosecutor’s priorities are,” said Coger.

Election Day for non-partisan races is Tuesday, May 24.