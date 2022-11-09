NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas residents will now be able to purchase alcohol on Sundays after the issue passed for both Rogers and Bentonville.

Early results from Election Day on November 9 indicate both cities voting favorably for the issues with Bentonville passing the vote 74.02% to 25.98% and Rogers passing 70.83% to 29.17%.

18,993 votes were cast for the issue in Rogers and 15,676 were cast in Bentonville.

This now means alcohol will be available for purchase seven days a week in these cities along with Springdale. Fayetteville still does not allow alcohol purchases on Sunday.

Stay with KNWA/FOX24 as we continue to update our election page as results trickle in.