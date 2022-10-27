ROGERS, Ark.(KNWA/KFTA) — More than 4,300 people signed a petition to get Sunday alcohol sales on the ballot in the midterm election in Rogers and Bentonville.

The group Keep Our Dollars Local has been petitioning for the measure since June and feels they received enough support in the community to get passed.

Clay Kendall is the chairman of the organization and says it’s all about keeping people’s tax dollars within their communities.

“We want our citizens to have more purchasing options and not have to do any more driving than they want to and to be able to keep their sales tax dollars in their home reach,” Kendall said.

Kendall says it just makes a lot of sense from an economic perspective and says he believes the voters certainly see it that way too.

“Keeping the money for our school systems, our infrastructure, things that benefit the citizens that live here in the community,” Kendall said.