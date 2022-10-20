LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – New polling data shows Republican candidates with double-digit leads in three statewide races with Election Day less than two weeks away.

The latest numbers from Talk Business & Politics and Hendrix College show the GOP is poised to hold on to the governor’s and attorney general’s offices in Little Rock and both Arkansas seats in the U.S. Senate.

In the race to replace Gov. Asa Hutchinson, 51% of respondents said they would vote for former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders in November. Democrat Chris Jones trailed with 41% of those surveyed, with Libertarian Ricky Dale Harrington getting 3%. The remaining 5% said they were undecided.

Ricky Dale Harrington (L), Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R) and Chris Jones (D)

These numbers are almost identical to polling released in September, with Jones and Harrington each picking up 1% from the undecided count while Huckabee Sanders stayed the same.

Moving on to the contest for attorney general, the poll shows that current Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin has a 26% lead over his opponent, Little Rock trial attorney Jesse Gibson. Griffin was polling at 57%, Gibson was coming in at 31% and the remaining 12% of respondents were undecided.

Jesse Gibson (D) and Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin (D)

Griffin has pulled away since the September polling, jumping up from 49% in those numbers. Gibson dipped 1% in the last month.

As we head from the state capital to the nation’s capital, incumbent Sen. John Boozman looks likely to return to Washington for another term with a solid 20% lead. Boozman was the choice for 52% of those polled, while Democrat Natalie James came in at 32%.

Libertarian Kenneth Cates only saw 3% support, and 13% of those responding were undecided.

Sen. John Boozman (R), Kenneth Cates (L) and Natalie James (D)

The senior senator from Arkansas has only grown his lead from September, jumping up from 43.5%. James saw a smaller uptick, only increasing by 1.5%. Support for Cates fell from his previous level of 5%.

Roby Brock, Talk Business & Politics Editor-in-Chief, said that while these poll results show the GOP is in for big wins in Arkansas in November, the support varies among the different races.

“I think these results show Republicans will win, some handily, but it’s the margins of potential victory that are somewhat surprising,” Brock said. “I don’t predict any upsets on election night, but I would have expected much more conformity in the margins.”

Currently, all state executive offices, the four U.S. congressional seats and both Senate seats are held by Republicans.

Arkansas has not had a Democrat in the U.S. Senate, governor’s office or AG’s office since 2015.

The candidates running for governor square off in a debate in Conway Friday morning, while the Senate candidates will take the debate stage Friday afternoon.

The 2022 Arkansas general election is set for November 8.