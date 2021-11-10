Third candidate announces bid for vacant Arkansas Senate seat

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A third candidate announces his bid for Arkansas Senate District 7.

Republican Colby Fulfer is running to fill the seat left by former State Sen. Lance Eads, according to a news release from Fulfer’s campaign.

“We have many critical issues facing our state right now,” Fulfer said in a statement. “Whether it’s fighting the drug and opioid epidemic, helping small business owners navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, or defending our personal freedoms and rights, no one will fight harder for our shared values. The residents of this district deserve a senator who will advocate on their behalf with a strong voice. I look forward to sharing my conservative values with voters and earning their votes.”

The release says Fulfer currently serves as the chief of staff to Springdale Mayor Doug Sprouse.

Fulfer is a former member of the Springdale City Council. He graduated from Shiloh Christian School and attended Evangel University.

Fulfer joins Republicans Steve Unger and Jim Bob Duggar in the race for Arkansas Senate District 7.

A news release from Unger’s campaign says he is a retired U.S. Navy captain who served for 31 years.

Duggar previously served in the Arkansas House of Representatives for four years and is best known for his family’s TLC reality show, 19 Kids and Counting.

A primary for the special election for all eligible parties will be held on December 14. Election day will be February 8.

