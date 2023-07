FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Three more people have filed to run for the empty seat on the Fayetteville City Council.

The Ward 1, Position 1 seat became vacant after former council member Sonia Harvey resigned in June.

S. Robert Smith, Robert “Bob” Stafford and Katherine M. Sager all filed their candidacy with the county election commission on July 25.

They are joined by David Phillips, who filed last week. The special election is set for November 14.