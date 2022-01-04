Tontitown holding special election for interim mayor after previous mayor resigned in December

TONTITOWN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tonititown will have a special election to find a new mayor.

Former Mayor Paul Colvin resigned late last month without giving reason.

Acting Mayor Gene McCartney says this election will appoint an interim mayor to finish Colvin’s term which ends at the end of 2022.

“We do have the bond issues coming up so it’s very important that we have an acting mayor in place in order to sign the bonds that were just released,” McCartney said.

The special election to appoint a new mayor will be May 24. Those interested in running can file between February 22 and March 1.