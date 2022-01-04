Tontitown holding special election for interim mayor after previous mayor resigned in December

Your Local Election

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TONTITOWN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tonititown will have a special election to find a new mayor.

Former Mayor Paul Colvin resigned late last month without giving reason.

Acting Mayor Gene McCartney says this election will appoint an interim mayor to finish Colvin’s term which ends at the end of 2022.

“We do have the bond issues coming up so it’s very important that we have an acting mayor in place in order to sign the bonds that were just released,” McCartney said.

The special election to appoint a new mayor will be May 24. Those interested in running can file between February 22 and March 1.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tontitown holding special election for interim mayor after previous mayor resigned in December

News /

Arkansas District 7 State Senate special election primary unofficial results: Parks wins Democrat race, two Republicans face run-off

News /
More Your Local Election

Latest Video

TOP STORIES

More News

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play