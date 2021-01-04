Trump responds after Sen. Cotton declines to oppose Electoral College certification

Your Local Election

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (KNWA/KFTA) — President Donald Trump responded on Twitter on Monday to the news that Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) would not join a Republican effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Cotton, widely considered a contender for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, issued a statement on Sunday saying that he would not join a coalition of Senate Republicans seeking to challenge the Electoral College vote when Congress convenes on Wednesday to confirm President-elect Joe Biden’s 306-232 win.

A coalition of senators and senators-elect have pledged to reject the results.

The president responded to the news on Twitter on Monday:

“How can you certify an election when the numbers being certified are verifiably WRONG. You will see the real numbers tonight during my speech, but especially on JANUARY 6th. @SenTomCotton Republicans have pluses & minuses, but one thing is sure, THEY NEVER FORGET!,” Trump tweeted.

The effort is led by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO), also considered potential presidential candidates in 2024.

The group has presented no new evidence of election problems.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus constrains Biden inauguration plans

News /

Movement seeks to remove Electoral College, elect president by popular vote

News /

Presidential electors cast votes to formalize Joe Biden's win over President Trump

News /

President-elect Biden addresses nation after Electoral College casts votes affirming win

News /

Presidential elector describes experience casting vote Monday

News /

What’s in store when the Electoral College meets Monday

News /
More Your Local Election

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers