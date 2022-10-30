ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — Even though there is no U.S. president on the ballot this election, there are many local races that some may argue have an even bigger impact on everyday life.

There are two people running to be the next Rogers City Councilmember for Ward 4, Position 1. Incumbent Barney Hayes is being challenged by Richard Labit.

Ward 4 boundaries are Cypress Street to the north, Pleasant Grove Road to the south, Dixieland Road to the west and Old Wire Road to the east.

According to his campaign website, Hayes’ top three priorities for the city are public safety, transportation and infrastructure, and quality of life initiatives.

Labit is a political science student at the University of Arkansas. He said he has always had in interest in local politics, from the time he spoke at his first city council meeting in his hometown of New Orleans, Louisiana as a kid.

Since moving to Rogers in 2015, he has also spent time volunteering at the St. Vincent de Paul food bank in Rogers.

He said he wants to focus on fixing pot holes, creating public transportation, food insecurity and affordable housing.

“I believe in office, I could help the poor and the working class a lot more than what I can at St. Vincent’s and because all I can do there is provide them food, which we’re running low on,” he said.

When we reached out to Hayes to give him the opportunity for an interview on his platform, he said, “Thank you for the invitation. I currently feel very good about my communications plan to the voters.”

Early voting is happening in Benton County through Election Day on November 8th. Click here to find polling locations and times.

Click here to read more about Hayes’ platform.

Click here to read more about Labit’s platform.