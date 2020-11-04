UAFS sales tax extension is rejected by voters

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A 0.25% sales tax 10-year extension for the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith failed in Tuesday’s election.

Sebastian County More than 56% of voters were against the tax extension and 43.5% were in favor. Vote-wise: 26,068 against and 20,107 in favor.

A local group came out against the tax extension that would have continued to fund the University of Arkansas Fort Smith.

The sales tax, which funds programs and improvements at UAFS, originally went into effect in 2002.

As of the 2010 census there were 86,2309 resident in Fort Smith.