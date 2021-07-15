University of Arkansas asks ex-player and Senate hopeful to change ad

FOXBORO, MA – MAY 11: Jake Bequette 66# of the New England Patriots speaks during a press conference before the start of 2012 Rookie Mini Camp at Gillette Stadium on May 11, 2012 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The University of Arkansas is asking a former Razorback challenging U.S. Sen. John Boozman to change his ads over their unauthorized use of the school’s trademarks.

A school spokesman on Thursday said the request was made to Jake Bequette, who announced this week he’s challenging Boozman in next year’s Republican primary.

Bequette launched his bid with an online video touting his background playing for the Razorbacks and the New England Patriots in the NFL.

The school made a similar request to Boozman in 2010 when he ran an ad highlighting his time playing for the Razorbacks.