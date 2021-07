A roll of “I VOTED” stickers sit on a shelf as residents participate in early voting Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at a county courthouse in Maywood, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Voters in the Cave Springs special election voted against a proposed land annexation.

According to the unofficial results, 75% of those who voted were not in favor of the measure.

Had the vote passed it would have annexed 2,800 acres of unincorporated land that housed about 200 residents directly west of Cave Springs.