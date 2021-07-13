Unofficial results in special elections show favor for fire department dues, street bonds, tax levy

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Unofficial results for special elections affecting Washington County and Johnson show favor for fire department dues, street bonds, and a tax levy.

According to the Washington County Director of Elections Jennifer Price, around 70% voted in favor for adding a $50 fire due to annual personal property tax bills in the Boston Mountain Fire District. 100% voted in favor for a due for the Sunset Fire District.

74% of the vote was in favor of a 1% sales tax to fund $7.3 million in bonds for roadwork across the city.

74% of the vote also favored a separate 1% sales tax on lodging and prepared food. This additional tax will fund city park improvements.

Price says the Election Commission will meet Friday, July 16 to certify the election.