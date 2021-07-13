Unofficial results in special elections show favor for fire department dues, street bonds, tax levy

Your Local Election

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Unofficial results for special elections affecting Washington County and Johnson show favor for fire department dues, street bonds, and a tax levy.

According to the Washington County Director of Elections Jennifer Price, around 70% voted in favor for adding a $50 fire due to annual personal property tax bills in the Boston Mountain Fire District. 100% voted in favor for a due for the Sunset Fire District.

74% of the vote was in favor of a 1% sales tax to fund $7.3 million in bonds for roadwork across the city.

74% of the vote also favored a separate 1% sales tax on lodging and prepared food. This additional tax will fund city park improvements.

Price says the Election Commission will meet Friday, July 16 to certify the election.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Upcoming local elections

News /
More Your Local Election

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers