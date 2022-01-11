Unofficial results show Colby Fulfer wins Republican primary runoff for State Senate District 7

Your Local Election

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Colby Fulfer

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark (KNWA/KFTA) — Unofficial results show Colby Fulfer has won the Republican primary runoff for State Senate District 7 beating opponent Steve Unger.

According to Washington County Director of Elections Jennifer Price, Fulfer won with 52.12% of the vote.

The Washington County Election Commission will meet on January 12 at 1 p.m. to review one provisional ballot.

Fulfer will face Democratic candidate Lisa Parks in the general election for the state senate seat. The general election will be on February 8.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Senate District 7 special election preview

News /

Tontitown holding special election for interim mayor after previous mayor resigned in December

News /

Arkansas District 7 State Senate special election primary unofficial results: Parks wins Democrat race, two Republicans face run-off

News /
More Your Local Election

Latest Video

TOP STORIES

More News

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers