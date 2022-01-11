Unofficial results show Colby Fulfer wins Republican primary runoff for State Senate District 7

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark (KNWA/KFTA) — Unofficial results show Colby Fulfer has won the Republican primary runoff for State Senate District 7 beating opponent Steve Unger.

According to Washington County Director of Elections Jennifer Price, Fulfer won with 52.12% of the vote.

The Washington County Election Commission will meet on January 12 at 1 p.m. to review one provisional ballot.

Fulfer will face Democratic candidate Lisa Parks in the general election for the state senate seat. The general election will be on February 8.