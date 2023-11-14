FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Unofficial results show Robert “Bob” Stafford won the Fayetteville City Council Member Ward 1 Position 1 election with 65% of the vote. He beat out Katherine M. Sager, David D. Phillips and S. Robert Smith.

Commissioners-Report-Unofficial-ResultsDownload

In Crawford County, unofficial results show that Rudy voters elected to expand the city’s boundaries to include a Dollar General that sits just outside the city limits.

School Board Member John L Ware won the Alma School Board Zone 4 vote, and Brenda Breshears won the Cedarville School Board Zone 3 vote, according to unofficial results. Both candidates ran unopposed.

Prelim-Results-Letter-SignedDownload

The Alma School District millage tax passed, according to unofficial results. The Cedarville School District millage tax failed to pass.