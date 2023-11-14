FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Unofficial results show Robert “Bob” Stafford won the Fayetteville City Council Member Ward 1 Position 1 election with 65% of the vote. He beat out Katherine M. Sager, David D. Phillips and S. Robert Smith.

In Crawford County, unofficial results show that Rudy voters elected to expand the city’s boundaries to include a Dollar General that sits just outside the city limits.

School Board Member John L Ware won the Alma School Board Zone 4 vote, and Brenda Breshears won the Cedarville School Board Zone 3 vote, according to unofficial results. Both candidates ran unopposed.

The Alma School District millage tax passed, according to unofficial results. The Cedarville School District millage tax failed to pass.